WATCH: Next Life Sciences plans a male contraceptive set to redefine family planning dynamics

In a recent interview with MD+DI, LR Fox, founder and CEO of Next Life Sciences, unravelled Plan A, a male contraception strategy designed to offer couples a groundbreaking alternative in family planning. Fox explained that his personal experiences growing up in the foster care system ignited a passion for solving societal issues. The devastating consequences of restricted family planning choices propelled him to establish Next Life Sciences and introduce Plan A as a solution. Plan A distinguishes itself as a medical device rather than a pharmaceutical, leveraging Vasalgel, a hydrogel that occludes the vas deferens, allowing for a reversible male contraceptive. The vas deferens is a long muscular tube that transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct.

Fox emphasised that Plan A aims to give men an active role in family planning, offering a non-hormonal, long-lasting option beyond traditional choices like condoms or vasectomy. Vasalgel, the proprietary hydrogel, stems from over 40 years of contraceptive research, with Next holding exclusive patent rights. The insertion procedure involves a quick outpatient process where Vasalgel is injected into the vas deferens, creating a flexible filter to prevent sperm flow for up to 10 years. Fox assured that the procedure, aided by local anaesthesia, is intended to be less painful than a traditional vasectomy. Fox highlighted the evolving interest of US men in actively participating in preventing pregnancy. While traditional options include condoms or vasectomy, Plan A positions itself as a long-lasting, fully reversible alternative suitable for men at any stage of their parenting journey.

As Next prepares for US clinical trials by the end of 2023, Fox emphasises engagement with the FDA throughout the development process. The specific review pathway is yet to be determined, aligning with FDA requirements and clinical data. Looking ahead, Fox envisions a future where men have access to diverse and effective birth control solutions, fostering equality in family planning responsibilities. With Plan A as a potential pioneer in non-hormonal, reversible contraception, Fox aspires for it to become the first choice for couples embarking on their family planning journey.