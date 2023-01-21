Watch: Survival guide to making Dry January a realistic goal

Every year millions of people participate in a dry month, following the overindulgence of the festive season, personal resolutions to encourage healthy habits, or to prove to the world that they can give up the booze. Whatever the reason, participating in “Dry January” can promote long-term lifestyle changes that are remarkably good for your health and well-being.

According to industry experts, nearly 1 in 5 adults are participating in “Dry January” this year, up from 13% in 2021. Millennial participation increased from 16% last year to over 27% this year. Over 8 million British people and over 30% of citizens in the US are participating in “Dry January”. However, if drinking alcohol is a regular part of your lifestyle, it can be difficult to get through the month. So Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits have put together the ultimate guide to surviving a dry month.

What is a dry month? It is a time when you voluntarily stop drinking alcohol for an entire month - usually as part of a dry month challenge, for charity campaigns, or as a personal resolution to stay off the giggle juice for a while. A dry month can be incredibly beneficial for your health, with both immediate and long-term advantages. Scientific studies have demonstrated several advantages of abstaining from alcohol for a month, including increased immunity, better sleep and happiness, diminished weight, and glowing skin.

Should you participate? There are several compelling health benefits to trying to go without alcohol if you're contemplating whether to. Moreover, it's a fantastic strategy to decrease intake without feeling overwhelmed by the idea of never drinking again. Taking part in a dry month or dry month challenge is a self-diagnosis type of thing - maybe you feel like you're drinking a little too much lately or have begun building an unhealthy routine - but if you're heavily dependent on alcohol, you should speak with your health professional.

Tips to survive “Dry January” Make goals (and tell your friends about them). Although it should go without saying, that setting realistic goals is fundamental to making them a reality, however, it’s often easier said than done.

To help you remember your objectives, try writing them down in a journal or using post-it notes. Record all your goals: This can serve as a great reminder of how you felt a few days or weeks ago, how your health has improved since giving up alcohol, and what you want when you're not feeling the temptation to drink. Keep track of everything: Include your skin, energy level, mood, and sleep, and mark off each objective you complete.

Support system: Get your family and friends involved in your goals for a powerful support system that'll help you reach them. Shake up your routine and find a substitute: When it comes to “Dry January”, you can try to replace your favourite beverage with one that has less or no alcohol. Shaking up your routine, even if it's just a minor modification like a substitution, will help you get through the month a little easier as drinking alcohol is frequently triggered by environmental triggers, routines, and habits.

You might even come to like your replacement! There are a variety of non-alcoholic spirits that are impossibly crafted to perfection, thereby making it easy to make your favourite alcohol-free cocktails. Lyre’s Penicillin Cocktail:

A modern classic with warm, soothing flavours of honey, citrus, ginger, and Lyre’s American Malt. Best served in an old-fashioned glass with fresh cubed ice and ginger to garnish. Ingredients: 60ml Lyre’s American Malt

15ml honey and ginger syrup 15ml lemon juice 30ml strong smoky tea

Method: Shake briefly with ice, strain over large ice cubes, and serve in an old-fashioned glass. Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz: A tall, refreshing, slightly citrusy beverage.

Ingredients 60ml Lyre’s Italian Spritz 30ml premium bottle of soda water

Method: Add all ingredients to a glass, stir, and fill with fresh cubed ice. Serve in a large or stemless wine glass. The ultimate guide to surviving a dry month. Picture: Supplied

Lyre’s Mojito What’s not to love about a classic mojito? Serve in a highball glass with a lime wheel and mint sprig Ingredients:

75ml Lyre’s White Cane Spirit 30ml lime juice 15ml white sugar syrup

8-10 mint leaves 30ml soda water Method: