WATCH: US man spends R1.5m on gruelling surgery to become taller

In a bold quest to overcome rejection and transform his life, an Atlanta-based Navy veteran Dynzell Sigers spared no expense, shelling out an impressive $81 000 (about R1.5-million) for a limb-lengthening surgery.
Driven by a deep desire to be taller, Sigers embarked on an extraordinary journey that would push the boundaries of his physical limitations.
27-year-old Sigers’ transformed his height from 5.5 feet to 6 feet (about 1.8m) through an unconventional method – limb-lengthening surgery.
His transformative journey to becoming 6 inches began with deep-rooted insecurities stemming from past rejections.
“I was always a very shy and reserved child and was always afraid to be myself for fear of being judged or not accepted,” he revealed.
Sigers vividly recalled a pivotal rejection during his teenage years when a crush deemed him “too short and too young.”
“In my teens, I was once rejected by a girl I had a huge crush on, and although she found me attractive, her reasoning was that I was too short and too young for her,” Sigers through his TikTok account, @mrbrokenbonez.
This rejection stayed with him, causing him to harbour self-consciousness about his height and affecting his confidence in approaching women.
@mrbrokenbonez That man went from 5’5 to 6’0😮💨. @LiveLifeTaller #limblengthening #limblengtheningsurgery #growingtall #growingtaller #growthspurt #gettingtall #gettingtaller #sixfoot ♬ Look At Me!
He admitted, “I clung to that and always considered my height before approaching women, which often caused me to miss out on opportunities.”
Motivated by a lifetime of feeling judged and rejected, Sigers made the life-changing decision to undergo limb-lengthening surgery.
The procedure, informally known as the “BBL for men,” presented a realistic option for him to increase his height.
Without hesitation, he booked his appointment, embarking on a journey that would require both physical and financial sacrifice.
The surgery, which began in December, carried a hefty price tag of $81 000. However, Sigers was more than willing to pay the cost, considering his past experiences with rejection.
To achieve his desired height, he travelled to Turkey where he underwent limb-lengthening surgery twice.
The gruelling process involved stretching his limbs to add an impressive seven inches to his stature.