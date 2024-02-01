What is Ozempic and why is it the latest buzz word?

Every time a Hollywood celebrity shares a flattering image on social media, the comments section is riddled with claims that Ozempic was used. Kelly Clarkson opens up about her weight journey, and immediately the peanut gallery points to Ozempic, Amy Schumer does an interview, and again, Ozempic is mentioned. Even the Kardashians have been accused of first using surgery to enhance their looks before turning to Ozempic.

This week, American singer and show host, Kelly Clarkson, opened up a recent medical diagnosis. Bang Showbiz reported that the 41-year-old singer was forced to explain her weight loss after it was rumoured she used weight-loss injections such as Ozempic, however, she has denied this to be the case, and revealed the health warning from her doctor was behind the shred. Rapper, 50 Cent, has also been rumoured to have dabbled with Ozempic, however, the 48-year-old said attributed his transformation to the gym.

"I was running. I was running. I was doing what I had to do," he said. Reality TV veteran, Sharon Osbourne, said she has no regrets about using Ozempic. She added that she took an Ozempic jab for four months, but stopped because of the horrible side-effects, according to Bang Showbiz.

Oprah Winfrey sparkles in a form-fitting purple gown at the Academy Museum Gala. Picture: Oprah Winfrey / Instagram Even “you get a car, you get a car, you get a car, everyone gets a car! Oprah Winfrey admitted to taking weight-loss meds!

Meanwhile, Dr Terry Dubrow, shared that he also took Ozempic, but stopped because he wanted to get his appetite back. The Kardashians have also been accused of using Ozempic to lose weight.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic is a form of medication used to treat people diagnosed with diabetes. According to ozempic.com, it lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks and even death.

The site adds while Ozempic may help some lose weight, it is not a weight-loss drug. "Ozempic is a medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that, along with diet and exercise, may improve blood sugar. While not for weight-loss, Ozempic may help you lose some weight," the website states. Ozempic.com explains that there are some serious side effects if one does decide to take the drug, one of them being possible thyroid tumours and even cancer.

Side effects Some people have also complained of having trouble swallowing or shortness of breath. Ozempic.com lists nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, vomiting and diarrhoea as side effects. According to Mayoclinic.org, other side effects are heartburn, a recurrent fever, hair loss and yellow skin or eyes. CBS News reported that while Ozempic may be effective for weight-loss, it’s long-term effects are unclear.

In an interview, Mayo Clinic endocrinologist Dr Meera Shah said there is a lot of excitement around Ozempic and other related drugs, but there is little known about the long-term impact these drugs have on one's body. If you ask me, I think a regular exercise routine, even if it’s a 20 minute walk and a change in one’s diet are the best and most effective ways to lose or manage one’s weight. But since you didn’t ask me, I’ll just be quiet!