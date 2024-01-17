Sharon Osbourne has no regrets about taking Ozempic despite horrible side effects

Sharon Osbourne insists she has no regrets about taking Ozempic. The reality TV veteran, 71, lost 40lbs (about 18kg) when she started injecting the weight loss drug that has become a hit with Hollywood stars looking to drop fat, and says she is glad she took it despite wanting to have a fuller figure again.

She told ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ show: “I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ “The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.” Osbourne added she wishes she could add 5kg back to her frame but has been unable to do so.

The former ‘Osbournes’ star admitted in May she took Ozempic jabs for four months in an effort to drop 30lbs, but was hit with horrible side effects.

She said on ‘The Talk’: “I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.” Six months later, Osbourne revealed she weighed under 100lbs. She told the Daily Mail about her current look: “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lbs, and I don’t want to be.

“Be careful what you wish for.” Osbourne also warned against giving the weight-loss drug to teenagers as she thinks it’s “too easy” to abuse. She added: “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.