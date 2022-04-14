4 benefits of growing your own food

Have you ever wondered whether growing your own food is worth the time and effort it requires? Why garden, after all, when you can so easily and conveniently buy produce from a grocery store?

It is a fair question – one that we would like to address today. The team at Herbalife Nutrition shares below their top four reasons to dust off your gardening gear and get planting. It’s a great stress-reliever

What’s good for the mind, is good for the soul (and in this case, the stomach too). Our everyday lives can be chaotic and it’s extremely important to find the time to decompress. Gardening, as a whole, is an excellent way to unwind as it offers a sense of serenity and productivity at the same time.

Adding in the gratification of being able to eat the actual fruits of your labour can only enrich this experience. It will teach you a new skill Learning a new skill is an excellent way to keep your mind in top shape as it helps form neural pathways.

It’s an experience that is both exciting and rewarding and can help you learn skills that you can apply in different situations. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, and or herbs will help you practise patience. It’s also a good lesson in dealing with failure, as there is no guaranteed success when it comes to growing vegetables. Both are valuable life skills that can be applied to other areas of your life.

It’s sustainable (and looks great) Growing your own fruits, vegetables and herbs is a more sustainable option than buying them from a grocery store and it’s a super-easy way to lower your carbon footprint. It helps you avoid unnecessary plastic waste, as you’ll be eliminating the need for packing.

Plus, you’ll have a continuous supply of fresh produce, eliminating the need to stock up. It’s also kinder to your budget in the long run, as you won’t have to factor in transport costs. It will taste great Finally, it will taste great. Fresh produce grown in your own garden doesn’t have to travel far as the fresh produce available in grocery stores does.