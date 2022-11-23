Former ‘Idols SA’ winner Berry Trytsman becomes a first-time homeowner

“Idols SA” season 17 winner Berry Trytsman has become a first-time homeowner. The 32-year-old mother of four announced the news on social media this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Berry, real name Berenike, posted a picture of herself with the agent outside her new home and wrote: “😭😭😭 God is good all the time 🙏🙌🏼 We bought our first house! 🥳 “My amazing friend Mimi helped us with the process and she was an absolute gem, making sure we knew what to do every step of the way❤️Thank you Jesus for your blessings 🙏” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berry (@berry_trytsman) Berry, from Cape Town, told IOL Entertainment: “Being in the entertainment industry it is very difficult to secure things, so we weren’t sure if we would be approved to get a bond.

“It actually worked, we prayed about it, we needed more space – four kids and two bedrooms it’s very tricky to fit everyone in and for everybody to stay sane. “We thought let’s take the jump and trust God and He came through. “By God’s grace we are homeowners, we believe God will bring us through every single month for the payments.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s an exciting journey and I never thought I will be able to do this. “This was just such a spur of the moment thing and it can only be God. “My hubby is so excited because he gets to make sure the studio is okay for recording my music, and the kids will all have their space, and me and hubby can finally have our own room, which we haven’t had for years because we had to share.

Story continues below Advertisement