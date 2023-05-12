Independent Online
Friday, May 12, 2023

How to style the perfect Mother’s Day table

Published 4h ago

Mother’s Day is here, so this is the perfect opportunity to share some table-setting ideas for the occasion.

Whether you’re hosting a Mother’s Day brunch, long lunch or afternoon tea, a beautifully styled table can make all the difference to the ambience of your event. By adding a few finishing touches to your table settings, you can create a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

If you’re looking for Mother’s Day table-setting ideas, read on for the top tips of head culinary artists at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa on curating the perfect tablescape at home.

Keep it soft

When setting the table, keep it soft. This is really important, as soft finishes set the tone for the meal you will be serving. Soft colours such as pink and various shades of white will look really amazing. Soft tones are beautifully complemented by fresh bouquets.

Flowers should have their natural fragrance

When purchasing flowers, make sure they have their natural fragrance. Use a vase as a centrepiece, and make sure the colours of the flowers in it complement the table. And the bonus of a bouquet is that, once the meal is over, Mum gets an extra gift of flowers to take home.

Make it elegant

The decor should remain as elegant as possible. If you are eating on a wooden table, make sure it is clean. And if it is showing its age, cover it with a simple white tablecloth. As for the cutlery and dining plates, and so on, now is the time for the “good china”, which will definitely make the lady of the house feel extra special.

Include candles

If you are having an evening affair, include some candles. Even if you don’t light them, they will make the table look pretty. If you prefer, use the candles to set the tone as a centrepiece instead of flowers.

