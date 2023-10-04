Just returned from Paris? Here’s how to know if you’ve brought home an unwelcome guest

From Paris Fashion Week to the Rugby World Cup, there’s just so much happening in Paris right now. The city is crawling with tourists but it seems that’s not the only thing it’s crawling with.

It’s been reported that Paris currently has a bedbug infestation. The tiny critters have been spotted everywhere, from public transport to hotel beds. Can you imagine going to the City of Love and leaving with a couple of uninvited pests?

If you’ve never seen a bedbug then here’s what to look out for. Bedbugs are small, flat, wingless insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals. They are reddish-brown in colour and about the size of an apple seed. However, because they are nocturnal, they hide during the day in cracks and crevices of beds, furniture, and other objects.

This is why they are so hard to detect.

Even though you might not be able to see them, you will certainly know that they are there because there are clear signs that they are present. Signs that you have bedbugs include the following: Bites Bedbug bites are usually painless and appear as small, red bumps on the skin. They may be itchy or irritated.

Bloodstains Bedbugs can leave bloodstains on bedding, mattresses, and other fabrics. Exoskeletons

They shed their exoskeletons as they grow. These exoskeletons can be found in cracks and crevices where bedbugs hide. Eggs The eggs are tiny and white. They can be found in cracks and crevices, as well as on bedding and furniture.

Here are some tips to help prevent bedbugs: 1. If you travel, inspect your luggage before bringing it into your home. Look for bedbugs or signs of a bedbug infestation, such as bloodstains, exoskeletons, or eggs. 2. Wash your bedding in hot water and dry it on high heat regularly. This will kill any bedbugs that may be present.

3. Vacuum your mattress and furniture regularly. Be sure to vacuum in cracks and crevices where bedbugs may hide. Check your bedding for signs. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having brought the pesky bugs into your home, here’s how you can get rid of them. Wash and dry infested items Bedbugs cannot survive high temperatures, so washing infested bedding, clothes, and curtains in hot water is an effective way to kill them.

Steam clean Steam cleaning is an excellent method to kill bedbugs and their eggs on surfaces that can withstand high temperatures. Use a steam cleaner to treat your mattress, furniture, and other infested areas. Use insecticides

Insecticides can be used to treat cracks, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas where bedbugs may hide. Look for products labelled specifically for bedbug control and follow the instructions carefully. Get professional help If your bedbug infestation is severe or if DIY methods are unsuccessful, it might be necessary to call a professional pest control company.