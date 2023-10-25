Kitchen basics - cooking essentials all beginner chefs need

Many people dream of finally moving into their own homes, but little do they know that there’s so much that one needs when starting from scratch - especially when it comes to the kitchen. While you might think that owning a microwave and a kettle is the basics, there’s a whole lot more one needs in order to ensure smooth and efficient cooking.

Even if this is not your first home but you are keen to up your cooking skills, you need to know what the kitchen essentials are in order to make more than just a fried egg. Here’s a list of kitchen essentials for those starting out or aspiring to be more efficient cooks. Pots and pans

You can’t make a meal without a pot or pan. A set of quality pots and pans is essential for cooking a wide range of dishes. To get started, invest in the basics such as a saucepan, sauté pan, and stockpot. If you want to make your life easier, opt for ones with non-stick coating. They really make cleaning up a breeze. Chef's knife

A chef's knife is the most essential tool in any kitchen. From chopping vegetables to slicing meat, you simply cannot do without it. Invest in a high-quality, sharp, versatile knife with a sturdy blade that feels comfortable in your hand.

From chopping vegetables to slicing meat cannot do without a chef’s knife. Picture: Pexels Anna Shvets Cutting board To complement your chef's knife, a durable cutting board is a must-have. Look for one made of wood or plastic, which is easy to clean and maintain. Opt for a larger size to provide ample space for all your ingredients.

Utensils Stock your kitchen with a variety of utensils, including spatulas, tongs, whisks, and wooden spoons. These tools will help you stir, flip, and mix ingredients efficiently. Opt for heat-resistant and durable materials.

Opt for heat-resistant and durable utensils. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk Food processor or blender These appliances are versatile and can greatly aid in preparing various recipes. A food processor can chop, blend, and puree ingredients, while a blender is perfect for making smoothies, soups, and sauces.

A blender is perfect for making smoothies, soups, and sauces. Picture: Pexels Lisa Fotios Measuring tools

The moment you open a recipe book, you’ll soon notice that everything needs to be measured. Therefore owning the correct measuring tools is crucial. Invest in measuring cups and spoons to ensure precise quantities of ingredients. This is especially important when it comes to baking. A kitchen scale is also handy for measuring weight-based ingredients. Mixing bowls

Having a variety of mixing bowls in different sizes is essential for prepping ingredients, mixing batters, and tossing salads. Look for bowls made of stainless steel or glass, as they are durable and easy to clean. Buy a variety of mixing bowls in different sizes. Picture: Pexels Los Muertos Crew

Baking sheets and pans If you have an interest in baking, invest in a few baking sheets and pans. Look for non-stick options to prevent sticking and ensure easy removal of baked goods. Storage containers