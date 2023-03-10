Local artist Lulama Wolf partners with Swedish brand on global campaign

March is International Women’s Month, and this year it also marked South African artist Lulama Wolf sealing a big deal and partnered with H&M Home. The new Lumala Wolf x H&M Home collection, which features throws printed with Wolf’s paintings, will be officially launched on March 16.

The talented painter took to Instagram to share her excitement. “So ecstatic to have collaborated with @hmhome on a global collection that brings me closer to people. And as always, The people will always make it what it is. I can’t wait for you guys to get the collection.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulama (@lulamawolf) Wolf is currently hosting a solo exhibition titled "The Bold, Beautiful and Textured" at the THK Gallery in Cape Town.

Last year, she showcased at Soshiro Space in London, UK. This is not the first time the Swedish brand has collaborated with a South African woman for a global campaign. In 2019, H&M collaborated with Palesa Mokobung, the founder of Mantsho. She was the first African designer to partner with the brand.