The case of the exploding vagina candle: Texas man sues Goop after candle ’explodes’ on bedside table

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand has managed to do what no other brand has done –make home decor sexy.

The release of “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle has made it the most coveted item on many gift lists, ensuring that it’s often sold out on the website.

But one Texas man is probably regretting his purchase of the $75 (about R1 000) candle after claiming it exploded on his bedside table.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, Colby Watson is seeking a jury trial and damages of $5 million after the incident.

Watson alleges he burnt the candle for around three hours before it “exploded” and became “engulfed in high flames”, according to court documents.

The table was left with a “black burn ring”, and the candle jar was “charred and black”.

There were no injuries.

Watson is seeking compensation “through no fault of his own, bought defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles”.

Goop has responded to the claim as a “frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout”.

“We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell,” Goop said.

“Here, Heretic – the brand that supplies the candle – has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

Bu the lifestyle brand may have a hard time explaining itself after a similar incident occurred in March this year.

Jody Thompson of Kilburn, North London, got more than she bargained for when she went to light her candle that she had won in an online quiz.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” she told British tabloid The Sun.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Thompson and her partner, David Snow, eventually got the situation under control when they threw it out the front door.

“It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” added Thompson.