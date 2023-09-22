The wonders of vinegar: Tips on how you can use vinegar to clean your home

When it comes to cleaning, more and more people are looking for eco-friendly products. What better way to do so than to use what you already have in your house?

We’ve recently explored the multiple uses of bicarbonate of soda in and around the home. Today we will have a look at the wonders of vinegar. Believe it or not, vinegar is an excellent cleaning agent. With its acidic properties and natural disinfectant abilities, vinegar is a cost-effective and gentle alternative to harsh chemical cleaners. The vinegar used for cleaning is white vinegar; not apple cider or wine vinegar - just cheap white vinegar.

Vinegar is an all-purpose cleaner. Picture: Freepik Here are the many uses and benefits of using white vinegar for cleaning.

All-purpose cleaner White vinegar serves as an ideal all-purpose cleaner, suitable for a wide range of surfaces. Dilute equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a budget-friendly cleaning solution.

This mixture can effectively remove dirt, grime, and stains from counter-tops, tiles, glass, and even stainless steel appliances. Windows Sometimes you can use the most expensive window cleaner and still not achieve the results you desire, which is streak-free sparkling windows.

Mix one part white vinegar with three parts water and transfer the solution into a spray bottle. Spray onto the surface and wipe with a lint-free cloth or newspaper for best results. Get rid of carpet stains Spills and stains on carpets can be a real pain and usually take a whole lot of elbow grease to get them out.

Mix one tablespoon of vinegar with a cup of warm water and gently blot the stained area with a clean cloth or sponge. Repeat as necessary until the stain is gone, ensuring to rinse thoroughly afterwards. Deep clean microwaves Microwaves so easily become filthy with food and grime getting stuck on the insides and cleaning it can be a nightmare.

However, using vinegar can make it so much easier. Fill a microwave-safe bowl with equal parts of white vinegar and water. Place it in the microwave and heat for a few minutes until the steam helps loosen the debris. Then simply wipe down the interior with a damp cloth.