WATCH: ‘My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I’m the housekeeper’ - TikTok’s most loved cleaning guru

If "cleaning" TikTok is your thing and you haven’t heard of cleaning guru Mbali Nhlapo yet, then you can’t be serious about cleaning. Whether you follow her or not, you must have heard her payoff line: "My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I’m the housekeeper".

Not only does she always use it when she starts and ends her videos, but people are now using it as a backing sound for when they themselves do the slightest bit of cleaning. The beloved cleaning expert has almost 250,000 followers on TikTok, and her most popular videos that she has pinned to her profile have had over two million views each. Nhlapo shares cleaning hacks that vary from how to keep your socks white to how to remove bad odours. She even throws in a few health tips in between.