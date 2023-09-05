WATCH: ‘My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I’m the housekeeper’ - TikTok’s most loved cleaning guru

If "cleaning" TikTok is your thing and you haven’t heard of cleaning guru Mbali Nhlapo yet, then you can’t be serious about cleaning.
Whether you follow her or not, you must have heard her payoff line: "My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I’m the housekeeper".
Not only does she always use it when she starts and ends her videos, but people are now using it as a backing sound for when they themselves do the slightest bit of cleaning.
The beloved cleaning expert has almost 250,000 followers on TikTok, and her most popular videos that she has pinned to her profile have had over two million views each.
Nhlapo shares cleaning hacks that vary from how to keep your socks white to how to remove bad odours. She even throws in a few health tips in between.
@mbalinhlapho7 My name is #imahousekeeper #sistersatworkcleaningservices #diywithmbali #imahousekeeper #traningatwork #immbalinhlapho #cleanlikeapro #whitemustbewhite ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper
In her most popular video, she shares what ladies can use for period pains.
@mbalinhlapho7 Replying to @lwakhe12 #askmbali #immbalinhlapho #sistersatworkcleaningservices #imahousekeeper #diywithmbali #cleanlikembali #haarlemensis #haarlemensisbenefits #haarlemensisdrops ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper
It’s her beaming smile and high energy that make cleaning look like a breeze.
Besides being TikTok famous, Nhlapo runs her own cleaning service, Sisters @ Work, as well.
According to her company website, she started a professional cleaning business in 2017.
"It started when a family member needed urgent help with minding a newborn baby and home cleaning. Mbali reached out to a trusted helper to assist on short notice, and today, that helper is still in employment at the same home."
Her company is based in Florida North, Gauteng.
So if you’re a TikTok addict and want to know all the tricks on how to keep your place spotless, then @mbalinhlapho7 is the housekeeper to follow.
Here are a few of her most popular tips:
@mbalinhlapho7 Replying to @misst077 #bymbali #immbalinhlapho #housekeeper #sistersatworkcleaningservices #traningatwork #cleanlikembali #cleanlikeapro #sacleaningbook #bicarbonato #vineger #diywithmbali #dishliquid #cleaningbookbymbali ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper
@mbalinhlapho7 Yes I'm a #imahousekeeper #cleaningbookbymbali #cleanlikeapro #immbalinhlapho #bymbali #vinegerhacks #sistersatworkcleaningservices #cleaningbookbymbali #diywithmbali ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper
@mbalinhlapho7 Replying to @snira201 #immbalinhlapho #housekeepertips #diywithmbali #sistersatworkcleaningservices #housekeepertips #diyqueen #traningatwork ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper