5 Dirtiest things in your home that are usually overlooked and how to clean them

Dirt can sometimes be hidden in the most obvious places. It's easy to see the obvious dirty spots in a home, like spilt food on kitchen counters, soap scum in the shower, or a pile of dirty laundry. But what about the spots that may not look particularly dirty but are the ones that can affect the health of your family?

So which room is the dirtiest and harbours the most bacteria in your house? According to a survey by the National Sanitation Foundation International (NSF), it's surprisingly not the bathroom but the kitchen. The kitchen The kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in most homes and also the dirtiest. All of the elements that encourage bacteria to grow - heat, moisture and food - are readily available.

The kitchen is brimming with dangerous bacteria like E. Coli when you factor in all the outside factors like raw meats, unwashed fruits and veggies and the germs from everyone's wallets and backpacks. Cutting boards should be washed in hot soapy water, rinsed well, and dried with a hand towel every time they have been used. Picture:Pexels/ Jessica Lewis How to clean: Keep disinfecting wipes handy to wipe sinks and countertops down after each use. Cutting boards should be washed in hot soapy water, rinsed well, and dried with a hand towel every time they have been used. Small appliances and kitchen tools that have been used, such as a blender or measuring cups, should be washed in hot soapy water, rinsed well in hot water and dried thoroughly.

Germ haven: our phones If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your phone, it's probably due for a scrub. A vector for bacteria transmission. A study from researchers at the University of Arizona found that there are more than 25,127 germs per square inch on the average office phone receiver.

There are more than 25,127 germs per square inch on the average office phone receiver. Picture:Unsplash/Arun Thomas How to clean it: Gently wipe down the outside of the phone, including the screen, with an anti-bacterial wipe. Or spray a soft cloth with an alcohol-based disinfectant cleaner containing 70% isopropyl and use that to clean your phone. Door handles and light switches When last do you remember cleaning your door handles and light switches in your home? Every day we all touch door handles. At home or office, or the mall there are door handles to be turned.

Your hands are carriers of germs and they sweat. We touch so much daily. Your hands are carriers of germs and they sweat. Picture:Unsplash/ Towfiqu barbhuiya How to clean: The simplest and safest cleaning process for door handles and cupboard handles is to use warm water and a clean cloth to wipe down said handles. If grease or dirt remains then a soft soap-like dishwashing liquid (the kind that does not require gloves) should be used with warm water and a clean cloth.

Make-up bag and make-up brushes: Studies show nine out of ten make-up bags harbour germs, with many of us still using products up to three months past their expiration date. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, dirty make-up brushes can wreak havoc on the skin.

Dirty makeup brushes can cause an infection, such as a fungal infection, E. coli, or a staph infection, which can be very serious. Picture:Unsplash/ Towfiqu barbhuiya In addition to collecting product residue, dirt and oil, make-up brushes are a breeding ground for bacteria. This could compromise your complexion — in the form of acne breakouts and rashes — as well as your health. Dirty make-up brushes can cause an infection, such as a fungal infection, E. coli or a staph infection, which can be very serious. How to clean: To protect your skin and kill any harmful bacteria that lingers in your make-up brushes, it’s a good idea to wash your brushes every 7 to 10 days.

To clean your make-up brushes, dermatologists recommend the following tips: Only rinse the tip, as submerging the whole brush head will eventually dissolve the glue that connects the brush head to the handle. Fill a bowl with lukewarm water and a tablespoon of either gentle shampoo or clarifying shampoo. Using plain soap and water can dry out the bristles. Squeeze out excess moisture with a clean, dry paper towel and leave them to air dry. Your workstation