WATCH: Tips on how to clean different types of white sneakers

If you’re serious about fashion then you should know that owning a pair of white sneakers is essential.
Whether it’s a canvas pair of high-tops like the ever-popular All Stars or a pair of leather sneakers like the iconic Nike Air Force 1s or any type of sneaker really, one of the biggest struggles with owning a pair is keeping them looking brand new.
Nobody wants to wear white sneakers that look like they’ve been through the wars!
It instantly ruins what could be an awesome outfit.
Yes, keeping them clean can be a mission, but it’s not impossible.
Before you give up on your beloved white sneakers, here are a few cleaning tips to try on different types of sneakers.
Canvas: Canvas sneakers are probably the easiest to clean simply because it’s fabric. Mix equal parts baking soda and water to make a paste. Scrub the paste onto the sneakers using a toothbrush, and then rinse with water. Leave them out in the sun to dry.
Leather: While leather is more durable, one has to take special care of it. Mix a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water. Dip a clean cloth into the solution and wring out any excess liquid. Use the cloth to gently clean in circular motions. Use a dry, soft cloth to wipe away any excess moisture.
Suede: Any suede shoe is very tricky to work with, so proceed with caution and make sure you have special care tools. Use the suede brush to gently remove dirt or marks on the sneakers. If there are any stains, use a suede eraser to rub them away. Finish by using a suede protector spray to prevent future stains and damage.
Mesh: Make a mixture of warm water and laundry detergent. Dip a soft-bristled brush into the mixture and scrub the mesh gently. Rinse the sneakers with water and let them air dry.
If the above-mentioned methods don’t work for you, we found a few TikTok hacks to try.
This TikToker uses toothpaste and dishwashing liquid to clean her leather sneakers.
@kate_cleanhome White shoes cleaning hack
This user is a firm believer in using bicarbonate of soda to clean canvas sneakers.
@mbalinhlaponhlapho #whiteshoes #bicarbonate #vineger