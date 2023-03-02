Tips on how to get your wardrobe autumn-ready

After the wonderful summer, the time to say goodbye to hot summer nights and long lazy days on the beach is rapidly approaching. Soon, we’ll be reaching for our beanies and jackets in the mornings, if you haven’t already, even though the afternoons are still balmy.

Making the transition from summer to winter isn’t pleasant for those who are not quite ready to pack away their bikinis and cheeky shorts. While others are oh so happy to bring out their chunky jerseys and jackets. In autumn it’s all about layering. Picture: Godisable Jacob Here are a few simple ideas that will help ease you into autumn and transition from summer to winter.

Don’t rush out and buy a whole new wardrobe just because the season is changing. Assess your winter wardrobe; yes, that means unpacking everything and finding what you have that can be used right now. You most likely have a few classic winter garments that you simply cannot do without – those staples that have gotten you through many winters. While they are your forever go-to’s, they might just need some freshening up. For now, you won’t be needing that thick puffer jacket or long woollen coat but a light trench coat and blazer are ideal. Those jeans that you missed wearing in summer, now’s the time to bring them out, especially the heavier, dark-toned ones.

A light trench coat is ideal for autumn. Picture: Unsplash/Laura Chouette Don’t forget about your accessories. Scarves, hats and beanies are ideal since you can simply remove them without ruining your outfit. Hats are a great accessory. Picture: Unsplash/Ellie Ellien Sweaters and hoodies are perfect for the in-between weather. Always have one on hand when you’re heading out during the day for a casual occasion. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to pack away your summer frocks just yet, though. Add a pair of tights, swap your summer sandals for ankle boots or chunky socks with your favourite sneakers, and you’re ready to take on the cooler weather.

A blazer can elevate any look. Picture: Pexels That lightweight blazer you unpacked can come in handy when you're heading out for a smart occasion. Throwing a classic black blazer over any summer look will not only add a bit of warmth but elevate your look. Opt for an oversized jacket and you’ll be bang on-trend. Transitioning from summer to winter is all about layering. Always have a lightweight knitted sweater on hand. Bodysuits will offer a layer of warmth if you’re not keen on outerwear. Layer a button-down shirt over a T-shirt or wear the shirt underneath a sleeveless pullover knit. A shirt can be worn over a dress instead of a cardigan. In autumn it’s best to layer your garments. Picture: Pexels/Vlada Karpovich When it comes to shoes, simply swap your sandals for closed-toe shoes like ballet pumps, loafers or sneakers, or introduce ankle boots as part of your wardrobe. Omit the long knee-high boots for now.