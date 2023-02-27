Changes you should be making to your skincare routine in autumn

I’m sure by now you’ve noticed that the weather has already started changing. Early mornings are not only darker, but there’s a definite chill in the air, yet the afternoons can still reach peak summer temperatures.

This can not only leave us a bit confused about what to wear but how to treat our skin as well. Here’s how autumn affects your skin and how you should change your skincare routine. With cooler temperatures comes dry skin and dehydration.

We’ve already had the occasional rainy days and extreme wind. This causes the skin to experience more redness and inflammation. Because of the cooler weather, there’s often the misconception that sunblock is no longer needed as much as during summer. With people using less sunblock, it leaves their skin exposed to the harmful effects of sun exposure, causing sunburn. Tips on how to start changing your skincare routine for autumn

Don’t forget to stay hydrated When the temperature starts to drop, people are less inclined to stay hydrated. Summer heat forces us to do so. This means drinking more water, consuming foods that are hydrating and using hydrating serums and moisturisers. Don’t forget to hydrate. Picture: Unsplash Mineragua Start using facial oils

In summer, facial oils tend to leave your skin feeling too greasy. However, during the dryer months to come it’s an ideal time to include them in your skincare routine. Opt for oils that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Start using facial oils. Picture: Unsplash Alia Hasan Change your light moisturiser to a thick, rich cream Due to the humidity in summer, you can get away with using a light moisturiser, but as the temperature drops, it’s time to upgrade to a thick facial cream that offers hydration and acts as a barrier between skin and the dry air.