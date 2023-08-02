Wills, cash, porn and weed: The secrets that lurk in our couches

By Jura Koncius Some people might have been surprised to hear that Aretha Franklin kept the handwritten will for her estate, initially estimated to be worth up to $80-million, hidden under her couch cushions.

But some respect for the Queen of Soul, please. It was not unusual for members of her generation to stash their important documents or cash under a mattress or in a cookie jar. "I think this had to do with the way Aretha approached money. She insisted she be paid in cash and she put that money in her purse and took it onstage with her," says Angela Neal-Barnett, clinical psychologist, professor at Kent State University and author of "Soothe Your Nerves: The Black Woman's Guide to Understanding and Overcoming Anxiety, Panic and Fear."

"It dated back to when she was on the early circuit with her father and saw how Black musicians were treated," Neal-Barnett adds. "Keeping her will under the sofa may have been her way of feeling in control of her money." Franklin also had a fear of flying, so she always travelled by bus. "She may have feared she would end up penniless," Neal-Barnett says. "She was told by the legal profession that she needed a will, but she did it her way."

Money often turns up in or under couch cushions, whether on purpose or after spilling out of a purse or pants pocket. A California woman found $36,000 (about R650,000) in the cushions of a couch she scored free on Craigslist. Cash-strapped university students have been known to scour their couches for loose change at the end of the month, says Neal-Barnett. Plenty of other stuff turns up there, too.

"Sofas are the repository for many of our stories," says Mark Rubin, who owns multiple 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchises. Rubin says he has seen a wide assortment of stuff fall out of couches, including porn, sex toys, alcohol, weed, food and letters. Everyday items, including keys, jewellery, toys, photos, pens and ticket stubs, usually end up there by accident, says Rubin. "People snooze on the sofa and these small things get lost," he says.

Downsizers and cleaning services report that alongside the stray Goldfish crackers and pennies, they have found dangling diamond earrings, gift cards, uncashed cheques and even steak knives when couch cushions are removed. Remote control missing? It's probably wedged in a crevice in your couch. Rubin says a job in Washington, DC, once turned up a cache of intricate blueprints stashed under a cushion. "It didn't say top secret," says Rubin. "But how would I know?" Libby Kinkead, co-owner of Potomac Concierge, a move management and downsizing firm, says, "You just never know where people are going to tuck things away for safekeeping." (Her firm once found a dead cat in the freezer. Someone had stashed it there for later disposal.)

But back to couches. "If you've lost anything, the couch should be one of the first places you look," says Melissa Homer, chief cleaning expert at Microfiber Wholesale. It was part of Homer's previous job, as the chief cleaning officer at MaidPro, to instruct cleaning teams about the proper way to vacuum a couch.