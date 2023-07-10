Remember Pablo, the famous looted blue couch? Well, it is now providing comfort to abuse victims at a safe haven

The blue San Pablo couch which was looted during the July unrest in 2021 has been at its new home for almost a year. The San Pablo, which retails for almost R70,000, was looted from the Springfield store during the unrest in July.

Photos of the expensive couch went viral on social media, with the couch perched on the curbside and two people relaxing on it. The couch was soon recovered by police and had to be refurbished. According to Nolita Sinayhakh, a creative lead at the Marketing Department in Leather Gallery said: “After its rise to fame, the couch went on a tour and its popularity attracted many patrons who were eager to purchase the sofa suite.

“However, the team at Leather Gallery decided that this famous blue couch had a much bigger purpose to serve. We were informed about the request for assistance from a non-profit organisation called Wylie House, located in Berea,” said Sinayhakh. The San Pablo couch. “Wylie House serves as a safe haven for girls aged three to 18 who have endured severe trauma and abuse. It is one of many organisations dedicated to providing a secure environment, free from violence, for these girls,” she said. Sinayhakh said recognising the importance of corporate social responsibility and its impact on the community, they met with the principal at Wylie House to understand the specific needs of the girls and ensure their safety and comfort.

“During this process, we also realised that our well-known blue couch, Pablo, needed a new home where it would be safe and secure. After careful consideration, we concluded that Wylie House would be the perfect place for Pablo. “Consequently, we devised a plan to donate Pablo to the girls at Wylie House, as both Pablo and the girls shared an intrinsic bond. Before delivering the couch, it underwent a quick touch-up to ensure it was in excellent condition,” Sinayhakh said. She said that they were optimistic that Pablo would bring “solace and relaxation” to the girls.

Pablo also provided an opportunity for the girls to learn about the historical events that transpired in July 2021, said Sinayhakh. “Pablo has a cosy spot at Wylie House, serving as a powerful symbol of triumph that resonates strongly with South Africans. “Despite facing challenging and difficult circumstances, we, as a nation, possess unwavering strength and determination to rise above and overcome,” she said.