Media personality Khanyi Mbau. Picture: @mbaureloaded/Instagram

Khanyi Mbau just let viewers into her new home but we're stuck on the fact that she called it a ’downgrade’

By Lifestyle Reporter

Since the start of Khanyi Mbau’s new reality show on BET Africa, we have been living for her extravagant lifestyle.

This week, the actress gave viewers a peak inside her new home, and we were impressed.

In the second episode of “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise”, Mbau mentions that she wanted to downgrade her home from the previous one, leaving many tweeps confused.

The all-white aesthetic is something most of us can only dream about, but for the queen of reinvention, it’s apparently a step down.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, the “Red Room” star responded to a tweep who questioned her move with “Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive.”

For those who follow the actress on Instagram, Mbau regularly showcases parts of her home in her posts.

‘Tis absolutely the season

To say it’s a downgrade, well …

So much for spring day... oh’ well...

The show is already picking up a steady stream of fans with many taking a liking to her daughter Khanz Mbau aka Kiki.

Chilled

In this week’s episode Khanz explained what she wanted other teens to learn from the show. Talking to the camera, she said: “It’s perfectly normal to be yourself, and your mistakes make you who you are.”

The admission came after a confrontation with her gogo about a dog.

19:30 @bet_africa #MbauBET

The teen is already proving a favourite with fans, and since the inception of the show, she’s already gained more than 108K followers on Instagram.

Khanyi Mbau

