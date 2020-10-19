Khanyi Mbau just let viewers into her new home but we're stuck on the fact that she called it a ’downgrade’
Since the start of Khanyi Mbau’s new reality show on BET Africa, we have been living for her extravagant lifestyle.
This week, the actress gave viewers a peak inside her new home, and we were impressed.
In the second episode of “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise”, Mbau mentions that she wanted to downgrade her home from the previous one, leaving many tweeps confused.
The all-white aesthetic is something most of us can only dream about, but for the queen of reinvention, it’s apparently a step down.
Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, the “Red Room” star responded to a tweep who questioned her move with “Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive.”
Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive https://t.co/ksr5hd2jx1— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 17, 2020
For those who follow the actress on Instagram, Mbau regularly showcases parts of her home in her posts.
To say it’s a downgrade, well …
The show is already picking up a steady stream of fans with many taking a liking to her daughter Khanz Mbau aka Kiki.
In this week’s episode Khanz explained what she wanted other teens to learn from the show. Talking to the camera, she said: “It’s perfectly normal to be yourself, and your mistakes make you who you are.”
The admission came after a confrontation with her gogo about a dog.
The teen is already proving a favourite with fans, and since the inception of the show, she’s already gained more than 108K followers on Instagram.