Khanyi Mbau just let viewers into her new home but we're stuck on the fact that she called it a ’downgrade’

Since the start of Khanyi Mbau’s new reality show on BET Africa, we have been living for her extravagant lifestyle.

This week, the actress gave viewers a peak inside her new home, and we were impressed.

In the second episode of “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise”, Mbau mentions that she wanted to downgrade her home from the previous one, leaving many tweeps confused.

The all-white aesthetic is something most of us can only dream about, but for the queen of reinvention, it’s apparently a step down.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, the “Red Room” star responded to a tweep who questioned her move with “Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive.”