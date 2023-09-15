Tips on how to take care of your indoor plants in spring

Spring is slowly starting to make an appearance and one can see that by simply observing your indoor plants. During winter they are completely dormant. Barely producing any new leaves.

With just a few warm days and the change in daylight time, one can already see how they start to “come to life” again. With the change in season, it’s time to adjust how you takes care of your house plants. Here’s what you need to be doing for your plants right now so that can flourish in summer.

Change your watering routine

With the temperatures rising and the sunshine intensifying, you will have to start watering your plants more regularly. Of course, this differs from plant to plant. You can check the moisture level of the soil by sticking your finger or a stick a few about three centimetres down into the soil. If it feels dry and the stick comes out dry, then it’s time to water the plant. Do not, however, over water your plant as this will lead to root rot.

Adjust the lighting Now that the days are longer and the sun brighter, it’s important to make sure that your plant is receiving the correct amount of sunlight. Each plant is different, so you might have to re-arrange their positions around the house. Be sure to rotate the pots regularly to prevent one side from growing towards the light. This will ensure uniform growth.

Rotate your plants regularly. Picture: Pexels Ksenia Chernaya Check if your plant needs repotting Now’s a good time to repot your plants if it is necessary. First, you have to check if your plants have become root-bound. You do this by gently removing the plant from its pot and checking if it has become densely packed. If so, choose a slightly larger pot with good drainage and fresh potting soil to provide more space for root growth.

Prune and trim Spring is an ideal time to trim your house plants. Start by removing all the yellow and dead leaves. Pruning helps promote healthier growth. Pruning overcrowded plants will help maintain their shape.

Feed with fertiliser Indoor plants benefit from regular feeding, especially during spring when they are actively growing. Choose a well-balanced organic fertiliser or one specifically formulated for indoor plants. Follow the instructions on the package, as over-fertilisation can harm the plants. Apply fertiliser as recommended.