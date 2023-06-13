Greening Up - 10 house plants that are easy to care for

First, there is no such thing as “house plants,” plants were around long before houses were a thing. The same goes for House Sparrows and House Gecko’s, but these are articles for another day. A couple weeks ago, I moved into a new place which is blessed with spectacular natural light. The millennial in me kicked in, I suddenly had the urge to get me some indoor plants, both because I myself am an indoor plant and apparently plants help with loneliness, also an article for another day.

House plants are plants which are able to survive in low-light conditions. When I say low-light, I mean low sunlight. Remember, plants need sunlight to photosynthesise (produce food). If you open the blinds or curtains and the room is bright enough to find your way without stubbing your toe, then you’re good to go! Whether you have a green thumb or a thumb that's more avocado than basil, these house plants will bring life, freshness and a little bit of nature into your living space. Get ready to turn your home into an urban jungle! 1. Zanzibar Gem (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

This plant is practically indestructible, making it perfect for beginners or forgetful plant parents. It thrives in low light conditions and doesn't mind if you forget to water it occasionally. Just don't overdo it! Let the soil dry out between waterings and watch this beauty grow. Plus, its shiny, dark green leaves are a statement in any room. 2. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata) This tough guy will survive even the most neglectful plant parent. It can tolerate low light conditions and doesn't need frequent watering. The snake plant is known for its long, upright leaves with striking patterns, making it a bold addition to any space. Bonus: it's a champion at purifying the air!

3. Swiss Cheese Plant (Monstera deliciosa) With its iconic and distinctive leaves full of artistic holes, the Monstera Deliciosa or Swiss Cheese Plant is a true head-turner. It prefers bright, indirect light and regular watering. But remember, it's not called "deliciosa" for nothing — while the plant is safe, the unripe fruit can cause tummy troubles if ingested. So, maybe stick to admiring its beauty. 4. African Violet (Saintpaulia)

Add a splash of colour to your home with the African Violet. These petite, dainty plants produce clusters of vibrant flowers that range from shades of purple to pink and white. They enjoy bright, indirect light and moist soil. Be careful not to splash water on the leaves, though, as they can be sensitive. Treat them well, and they'll reward you with blooms galore. African Violet. Picture: Michel Viard/Canva Pro 5. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis) Known for its healing properties and easy-care nature, Aloe Vera is a must-have plant in every South African home. This sun-loving succulent thrives in well-draining soil and requires infrequent watering. Harvest its gel for minor burns or use it as an ornamental plant. Just don't forget to give it plenty of sunlight and a little love.

6. Bird's Nest Fern (Asplenium nidus) Bring a touch of tropical elegance to your space with the Bird's Nest Fern. Its lush, wavy fronds resemble a nest, hence the name. This beauty enjoys bright, indirect light and prefers moist soil. Mist its leaves regularly to provide the humidity it craves, and you'll have a stunning centrepiece for your home. 7. Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

Who doesn't want a bit of extra fortune and luck in their life? The Money Tree is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It thrives in bright, indirect light and likes its soil to dry out between waterings. Keep its braided trunk and shiny leaves looking fab, and you'll have a beautiful and auspicious addition to your home. 8. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum) With its long, arching leaves and little "spiderettes" that dangle from the mother plant, the Spider Plant adds a playful touch to any space. It can tolerate various light conditions, but it prefers indirect light. Water it regularly, but don't let it sit in soggy soil. As a bonus, this plant is known for its air-purifying abilities, making your home a healthier place.

9. Ponytail Palm (Beaucarnea recurvata) Meet the plant that looks like it has a fabulous ponytail — literally! The Ponytail Palm is a low-maintenance beauty that can survive drought-like conditions. It enjoys bright, indirect light and well-draining soil. Just give it a sip of water when the soil is dry, and let its unique appearance steal the show. Peace Lily. Picture: Gavin D/Canva Pro 10. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

If you're searching for a plant that thrives in low light and adds a touch of elegance, the Peace Lily is your go-to choice. Its glossy green leaves and stunning white flowers create a serene atmosphere. Keep the soil evenly moist and give it some indirect light, and this symbol of peace will flourish in your home. You're now equipped to create a flourishing indoor oasis. From low-maintenance greenery to striking statement plants, there's something for everyone. Just remember to give them the care they need and enjoy the fresh and lively ambiance they bring to your home.