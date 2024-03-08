International Women’s Day: Business owner Mena Kooger shares tips on how other women can succeed

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate phenomenal women and their achievements. One such woman is Mena Kooger the owner of the inclusive activewear brand Kheper as well as Silki skin and hair care.

The 39-year-old mother of two who is based in Cape Town has been an entrepreneur since 2017 and has had the privilege of diving into two areas that are close to her heart: skincare and activewear. Kooger believes in integrity and always upholds her values and principles. She is a firm believer in the importance of doing good deeds and giving back to the community.

Honesty, transparency, and ethical behaviour in all aspects of her life, whether it's in business or personal relationships, are of the utmost importance to her. She always wishes to see the good in people by focusing on the positive qualities and potential for growth in others. Mena Kooger. Picture: Supplied We asked Kooger about her success and what advice she has for other women in business.

How have you achieved your success? Through the years we have embarked on making our customers’ needs our number one priority. We strive to build our brand with a supportive and inclusive community.

We have consulted with the best formulators, sourcing ingredients from around the globe and international partners to produce products that embody only the best ingredients and formulations. Our brand provides educational resources and support to help consumers better understand their skin and hair types and how to care for themselves, physically and emotionally. We have received numerous emails and messages of gratitude from those whose lives we have positively impacted with our products by boosting their confidence and self-esteem because they feel good about their skin, they feel good about life!

What advice do you have for women who want to start their own business? This is an incredibly gratifying journey, but with this great responsibility comes great sacrifices and selflessness. The journey won't be easy but believe in yourself. Be your own hype man. It’s never going to be an overnight success.

Be diligent in research, research and research some more. Research your audience, research the market and research your competition! Be ready to change your strategies all the time when necessary.

Constantly network to improve on your existing skills and knowledge and be willing and ready for constructive and not-so-constructive feedback. Always celebrate your little wins, regardless of how small, it is progress. It is of utmost importance to take care of yourself - your business cannot excel if your mental and physical health is depleted.

Remember you are your own fan and number one supporter, so believe in your dream and passion. Who are your women role models? My perceptions and role models evolve as I grow and experience new things, two women I can say that I admire are;

Kris Jenner because of her ability to run a business and handle mayhem in her family is admirable. Rushda Moosajee because she truly embraces her authentic self with such confidence and is unapologetic for who she is. She lives life on her own terms. How do you manage to juggle work and motherhood?

This is an exceptionally demanding journey, but it is important to remember every entrepreneur has faced many challenges on their journey. There are times you will give 100% to your family and times you will give 100% to your business. A great support system is important to help when the challenges start to surface.

Friends and your team can also be a part of your support system, in addition to your family. Thanks to my husband, who doubles as my business partner, I have an excellent support network. Overall, having strong relationships with your team or others in your circle you can rely on when deadlines are tight is essential.