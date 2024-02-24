Looking for love online? Here are the dos and don’ts of online dating

How do I find the “one”? This is a question many single people ask themselves.

Do you hang out at a club and hope someone will come up to you? Do you wait for family and friends to introduce you to someone new? Do you slide into someone’s DM in the hope that they will message you back?

While these are all perfectly normal ways to meet new people, many singles are now opting to go the online dating route. It’s so easy to have access to hundreds of new people and possibly find that person you’ve been looking for. Online dating can be exciting. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels While it might sound exciting and easy, there are certain things you need to know before you leap into the world of online dating.

Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind. Do’s Be honest: Honesty is key when it comes to online dating. Make sure your profile accurately reflects who you are and what you are looking for in a partner. Use recent photos: Make sure your photos are up to date and show you in a positive light. Avoid using outdated or heavily edited photos. The last thing you want is to be completely unrecognisable to the person when you eventually meet for the first time.

Keep an open mind: Online dating opens up a world of possibilities, so be open to meeting different types of people and exploring new connections. Take your time getting to know someone: Don't rush into anything. Take the time to get to know someone before meeting in person or moving the relationship forward. Trust your instincts: If something doesn't feel right, trust your gut and proceed with caution.

Don'ts Share too much personal information: Be cautious about sharing personal information such as your address, phone number, or financial details with someone you have just met online. Ignore red flags: If someone exhibits concerning behaviour or makes you feel uncomfortable, don't ignore the warning signs. Ghost someone: If you're not interested in someone, be upfront and honest about it. Ghosting is disrespectful and hurtful to the other person.