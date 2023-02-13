6 tips to make a memorable date this Valentine’s Day that won't break your bank account

V'Day may seem to be all about flowers and champagne on the surface, and boy do we love flowers. But it’s true significance is in the relationships that these gifts are meant to celebrate.

Every February, clever marketing campaigns are launched that cost businesses millions of rands and tempt you to splurge on champagne, pricey flowers, and even pricier jewellery. While Valentine's Day is despised by many people who reject it as a commercial ploy and who choose not to fall into peer and cultural pressure, skipping the day altogether is not a viable option for those whose Valentine expects to be pampered. There are cost-effective ways to wow your loved one that will be just as appreciated if a limited budget is a deterrent.

A luxury lifestyle expert who guides millennials on how to live well for less, Samantha Pillay, offers some helpful advice ahead of the coming Valentines day. PIllay says: “It’s a tricky balancing act to ensure that you’re able to spoil your significant other without having to spend a fortune - but rest assured that your efforts to surprise will be rewarded. Here are a few favourite Valentine’s ideas that are sure to impress, for a whole lot less!” Dinner and a movie: Why not treat your date to a conventional meal and movie while keeping it old school? If you belong to a loyalty programme like Discovery Vitality or First Loyalty Plus, which offers discounted cinema tickets, this is an affordable choice.

Picture by Edward Eyer/Pexels Picnic under the stars: Grab your picnic blanket and comfy cushions and set up a candle-lit spot on your lawn, patio, balcony or even in your lounge if outdoors is not an option. The venue is free, and a gourmet picnic, complete with champagne. Picture by Roberto Nickson/Pexel Spa spoil: Set up a spa station at home and treat your partner to a sensual full-body massage. Make sure you buy some delicious-smelling essential oils and candles, with some R&B tunes in the background to set the mood.

Google offers helpful “how to” tutorials on massage if you need some inspiration. If your budget is able to stretch that far, a couple’s massage at your local spa will allow you both to relax at the same time, delivering a pleasurable experience for two. Picture by cottonbro studio/Pexels Be spontaneous: Do the unexpected, grab a takeaway coffee and muffin from your Valentine’s favourite coffee shop, then pop in to deliver it to their place of work. This spur-of-the-moment gesture will be a thoughtful surprise and a welcome distraction.

Picture Te lensFix/Pexels Bubble bathe ya: Never underestimate the power of a romantic bubble bath filled with rose petals where your partner may unwind, while sipping on a glass of chilled champagne. You'll win major brownie points if you prepare their favourite dish for them to eat before or after the bath. Picture by cottonbro studio/Pexels Ultimate splurge: If your budget allows, booking a romantic night away will tick all the right boxes. Did you know that you can unlock next-level luxury living simply by visiting ekko.co.za to cash in on massively discounted luxury holidays, restaurants, movies, spas, and travel?