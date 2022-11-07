As Elton Jantjies jets off to Cyprus to join his family, wife Iva Ristic doesn’t think she’ll be ‘romantically involved’ with him again

And so the plot thickens. Just days after Iva Ristic landed in Cyprus with their three children, disgraced Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies admitted he did indeed have an affair with the team’s dietician, Zeenat Simjee.

Speaking exclusively to News24, Jantjies revealed the affair had been going on for several months. The interesting part is that he made the admission before boarding a flight to Cyprus to join Ristic and their children. Whether the couple can overcome the scandal which tainted their marriage remains to be seen.

Ristic told the news outlet, “This chapter of our lives has been dragging on for too long and I just want it to be done, so we can all move on… “I don’t think I will ever be romantically involved with Elton again.” In the meantime, the model and mom of three has not let the most recent developments affect her.

By the looks of her Instagram feed, she’s been making the most of the Cypriot sea and sun. In one photo she’s seen posing on the beach, while in another she’s taking in the sights and sounds of the island paradise. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ivarisstic

