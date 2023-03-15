Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore’s divorce negotiations reportedly take nasty turn

Divorce negotiations between the late Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona and her estranged husband Simba Chikore, have reportedly taken a nasty turn as the fight for assets turns ugly. Bona made headlines last week after it emerged that she had filed for divorce summons at the high court.

She filed for divorce from her husband of nine years Chikore because their marriage has irretrievably broken down with no prospect of restoration. Mugabe and Chikore’s divorce proceedings have, however, reportedly become acrimonious, with a contentious battle over the division of assets. The situation had taken a turn for the worse, as Chikore reportedly sold 100 cattle that belonged to both parties, potentially leading to his arrest.

There are also reports that Chikore has rejected Mugabe’s offer and is demanding more properties from her. According to NewsHawks, Mugabe reportedly offered Chikore a house in Chishawasha, motor vehicles, cattle, and other “significant assets” as part of the divorce settlement. Chikore however swiftly rejected her offer. Instead, he made a demand for additional properties, including those located in the affluent area of Umwinsidale in Harare.