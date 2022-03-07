Bonang unfollowing Nadia Nakia on IG sparks heated debate: Is it fine to date your friend’s ex?

When fellow rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai went Instagram official last week, they almost broke the internet.
With the couple looking loved up, both posted a short clip of them going in for a kiss to their respective social media accounts.
This is AKA’s first relationship since the death of his fiancée Anele "Nellie" Tembe in 2021. Fans and social media users were quick to send their messages of support to Mzani’s new It couple after months of speculation. They’ve remained mum about their relationship until now.
But as soon as they started trending on Twitter, another name started making its way up the charts - one of SA’s biggest celeb exports and AKA’s ex - Bonang Matheba.
The couple had dated from 2015 to 2017 after AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, admitted they started seeing each other while DJ Zinhle was pregnant with their daughter.
Their breakup was messy, and it appears tweeps never forget. Eagle-eyed users noticed that Bonang had unfollowed former friend Nakai on Instagram hours after the new couple went official, fuelling a debate on Twitter.
“Bonang unfollowing Nadia because she is dating AKA is childish. Yes, they were friends, but Dating your friend's Ex is no longer a problem now,” commented one user. This post alone gained most of the traction with many adding their two cents.
“It's totally wrong Chris it means u were interested in Her/Him in the first place we were dated... Even if we no longer friends it's wrong,” responded one follower.
Another wrote: “Bonang is right. You don’t date your close friends ex. Wild,” to which another replied: “Yet she dated AKA while she was still with Zinhle.”
Bonang unfollowing Nadia because she is dating AKA is childish— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 4, 2022
Yes they were friends..
But Dating your friend's Ex is no longer a problem now.
Sibadala phela manje. Time is against us
There's no time to hunt for strangers.. We on references and previous experiences now
Another brought up the fact that Nakai was once part of Bonang’s close circle of friends.
But I thought Nadia was one of Bonang's besties😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/JYR8YRSc9f— 🐦MulTWEETasker🐦 (@mafa_lepheana) March 4, 2022
Okay, I'll say this. I posted this tweet after I heard that Nadia and Aka were dating. As a woman how do you just push that aside and overlook so much evidence. Even with the Bonang situation. That's my 2cents. We should be standing by each other instead of dating alleged abusers— chanel💎 (@g_yaunti_) March 5, 2022
One industrious tweep even went as far as doing a poll, asking who will be the couple of the year in 2022. Surprisingly, Bonang and Big Zulu gained most of the votes.
How will be couple 💑 of year 2022?#Bonang #Bugzilla #Nadia #MrsSmeg— 🅿️oll-Patrol👮♂ (@Donye_rsa) March 5, 2022