Bonang unfollowing Nadia Nakia on IG sparks heated debate: Is it fine to date your friend’s ex?

When fellow rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai went Instagram official last week, they almost broke the internet. With the couple looking loved up, both posted a short clip of them going in for a kiss to their respective social media accounts.

This is AKA’s first relationship since the death of his fiancée Anele "Nellie" Tembe in 2021. Fans and social media users were quick to send their messages of support to Mzani’s new It couple after months of speculation. They’ve remained mum about their relationship until now. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

But as soon as they started trending on Twitter, another name started making its way up the charts - one of SA’s biggest celeb exports and AKA’s ex - Bonang Matheba. The couple had dated from 2015 to 2017 after AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, admitted they started seeing each other while DJ Zinhle was pregnant with their daughter. Their breakup was messy, and it appears tweeps never forget. Eagle-eyed users noticed that Bonang had unfollowed former friend Nakai on Instagram hours after the new couple went official, fuelling a debate on Twitter.

“Bonang unfollowing Nadia because she is dating AKA is childish. Yes, they were friends, but Dating your friend's Ex is no longer a problem now,” commented one user. This post alone gained most of the traction with many adding their two cents. “It's totally wrong Chris it means u were interested in Her/Him in the first place we were dated... Even if we no longer friends it's wrong,” responded one follower. Another wrote: “Bonang is right. You don’t date your close friends ex. Wild,” to which another replied: “Yet she dated AKA while she was still with Zinhle.”

There's no time to hunt for strangers.. We on references and previous experiences now — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 4, 2022 Another brought up the fact that Nakai was once part of Bonang’s close circle of friends.

