Britney Spears holds nothing back, finally talks about that steamy fling with Colin Farrell

Britney Spears says she and Colin Farrell were "all over each other" during their whirlwind two-week fling - but she was still not over Justin Timberlake. The 'Circus' hitmaker, 41, briefly dated the ‘Phone Booth’ actor, 47, in 2003, though he claimed they were just friends after they arrived at a 2003 movie premiere together.

Spears has now lifted the lid on their tryst in her tell-all memoir 'The Woman In Me', and whilst the passion was there and the pop star thought they could have a future together at one point, she was still heartbroken from her breakup with Timberlake, 42, and felt "vulnerable". In an extract from the tome obtained by Time, she wrote of their romance: “Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight." She added: “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet."

Spears admitted: “The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. “I felt so awkward all the time.” In the bombshell book, Spears also alleges that when she and Timberlake broke up in 2002, they went on to accuse each other of cheating.

She also uses her tome to accuse Timberlake of cheating on her with two famous women – one of whom is thought to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.