Buy yourself flowers! How to celebrate Valentine’s Day on your own

Valentine’s day is that one day in the year when people go out of their way to celebrate love. Celebrating love doesn’t mean it has to be romantic love or that you need to be in a relationship to do so.

While it’s lovely to be showered with gifts, if you’re single, it doesn’t mean you can’t spoil yourself and show yourself a bit of love. As Miley Cyrus says in her hit song “Flowers”, “I can love me better than you can”. We all know how we want to be loved. So, while you wait for Mr. (or Mrs) Right to come along, here are some ways you can spend Valentine’s Day on your own and still feel the love.

Buy yourself flowers as Miley says! If you love having fresh flowers in your home, now is the time to really go big! Flowers are everywhere on Valentine’s Day. Find the most exquisite bunch and display it in your home or on your desk. They will certainly last longer than a box of chocolates. Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to practise some self-love. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska There’s nothing wrong with chocolates, just as long as you don’t wait for someone else to buy them for you. If you’re a chocoholic, go out and buy that chocolate you only buy on pay day. At least then you know that you’re getting exactly what you love. Valentine’s Day is about being pampered. Why not pamper yourself? If you can, why not make a day of it? Look out for spas in your area that offer pamper packages.

If a day at an expensive spa is not in your budget (which applies to most of us), then pamper yourself in the comfort of your own home. When you get home from work, pop a bottle of champagne, raise your glass and cheers yourself. Celebrate YOU. Celebrate yourself by indulging in a luxurious bath. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro What better place to enjoy your bubbly than in a hot bath?

