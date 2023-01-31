5 Valentine’s Day date ideas

Romance looks different to everyone, some prefer a romantic dinner under the stars while others like to be get more creative. Five Valentine’s Day date ideas to delight your partner with something new and exciting.

Be Earth conscious If there’s anything the Gen Zs have taught us, it is to be environmentally friendly and even incorporate it into our dating lives. This has become a popular trend among people wanting to reduce the amount of waste generated while having fun. This could take various forms, among them opting for drinks, sweets or meals that have organic, sustainably sourced or locally grown ingredients.

This can also include an earth-conscious date experience such as a picnic at sunset or under the stars, using wooden, ceramic or any reusable cutlery. Picture: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels In Durban, the earth-conscious Chef’s Table restaurant makes use of strictly farm-fresh, seasonal produce, ensuring a low environmental impact. Its extensive summer menu includes dishes like locally caught line fish, karoo lamb, locally farmed vegetables and Midlands pork dishes. Get creative

Creative ideas could include art exhibitions, painting, ceramics or cooking classes. Through Airbnb Experiences, one can book a variety of classes made and taught by locals. Picture: Monstera/Pexels Capetonians can enjoy a creative experience at Clay Café in Houtbay or in the city. Gauteng residents can choose from SoulPainting & Intuitive Painting, with host Katrina, and exotic couples photoshoots, arts and crafts, and more, with host Franck. Enjoy scenic landscapes

Scenic settings are romantic within themselves, inspiring awe, shared intimacy and connection with anyone else viewing the beautiful sight together. Cape Town’s Signal Hill is a popular destination for such shared experiences as one of the city’s most popular sunset picnic spots. The public area is open seven days a week, however, the parking area can get full quickly, so be sure to arrive an hour or two before sunset. Couple enjoying the romantic sunset at Signal Hill. Picture: Instagram In Limpopo, adventure junkies craving an adrenaline-filled scenic experience have the majestic Magoebaskloof pass abseiling experience. It’s said to be one of the most picturesque settings in the country. Picture lush green vegetation, rocky slopes, vast hills and natural water sights. Indulge in culinary explorations

It is also said that the way to the heart is through the stomach and if that’s true, then the Western Cape is full of heart. The city has fast become a hub for new and exciting culinary experiences, offering an array of options across international cuisines. Raddison Blu Waterfront. Picture: Instagram Another option is to book a table at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. It offers a sunset dinner with either a six-course sit-down menu option or a picnic for two with sushi, charcuterie, freshly baked goods, burgers, wings and ribs. Live entertainment

If you’re planning to celebrate the month of love after Valentine’s Day, there is live entertainment taking place across the country. In Pretoria, Park Acoustics have regular live concerts, presenting Fokofpolisiekar live at the Voortrekker Monument on February 26. The annual Maynardville Festival in Cape Town kicked off on January 19 and ends on the first weekend of March. The event promises a season filled with entertainment that ranges from plays and opera to musical shows. Either make use of the food trucks on-site or pre-order picnic baskets for a romantic, outdoor meal on the grass.