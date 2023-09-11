Chris Evans and Alba Baptista marry in intimate ceremony

Chris Evans has married Alba Baptista. The 42-year-old actor and Baptista, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday.

The loved-up duo invited their closest family and friends to the ceremony, including Chris' 'Avengers' co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner. The event was "locked down tight", according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that the guests were all asked to sign non-disclosure agreements before the ceremony. What's more, the guests all had their phones confiscated before the wedding.

Evans - who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2022 - and Baptista have so fair remained tight-lipped about their wedding.

The newly-marred couple were first linked to each other back in November 2022, when an insider revealed that they had been dating "for over a year and it's serious". A source said at the time: "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Evans also previously revealed that he'd love to start a family one day.