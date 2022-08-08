Disputing womaniser claims, Elon Musk’s dad says he’s ‘slept with hundreds of women in my head’

London – Errol Musk, 76, who is father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, says he is not a “Lothario” but in his head, he has “slept with many women”. After revealing last month that he had a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, Musk now insists that he is not a serial womaniser despite claims of countless lovers and fathering two children with his stepdaughter, reports The Mirror.

“I wish I was a Lothario. I think every man would love to be one but I'm not,” he was quoted as saying in the report. “In my head I've slept with hundreds of women. Occasionally I find a woman that is attracted to me. (But) I've been on my own for at least three years,” Musk added. Musk, who now lives in South Africa, announced last month that he fathered a second child with the 36-year-old daughter of his former wife Heide.

When asked whether he was proud of his son Elon, he said: “One doesn't walk around saying ‘I’m proud’. “It’s one of the seven deadly sins. Instead I would say I'm very thankful for Elon's achievements and that he is okay and managing.”

Musk said Elon was unhappy with his own career progress. In an earlier interview on an Australian radio programme, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he had said he was not proud of Elon's accomplishments.

It emerged in 2018 that Musk sr had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and who he had raised since she was four.

