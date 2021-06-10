DJ Zinhle sends a birthday shout-out to boyfriend Murdah Bongz and calls him ’my love’

Oh the joys of falling in love. It’s the flutter of the heart when you hold hands or the excitement when you see their name on your caller ID. For SA’s new IT couple, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, they appear to be in the throws of a relationship that’s new and exciting, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

On Wednesday, Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, celebrated his 33rd birthday. In celebration of his special day, Zinhle posted an adorable picture on Instagram of the couple looking relaxed. She wrote in the caption: “Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy Birthday my love. ❤️ #Asante”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) It looks like things are getting serious between the two after they reportedly started dating in June and had been low-key about their relationship. Terms of endearment are a regular occurrence on their respective social media accounts.

Their fans couldn’t be happier about the hookup as well. “I just love this for you so so much,” commented one IG user, while another said: “Definitely end with marriage , Zintle I love you so much and wish you nothing but the best.” In April, the Black Motion star gifted Zinhle with a portrait of the Indlovu hitmaker.