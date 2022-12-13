Dua Lipa puts those Trevor Noah dating rumours to rest

The 27-year-old pop star had, in recent months, thought to have struck up a relationship with comedian Trevor Noah but now rapper Jack Harlow is said to have been "strongly pursuing" a romance.

After reportedly meeting at the Variety Hitmakers brunch in LA in November, a source told PageSix: "(They have been) in constant communication. Jack was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue (the romance). he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan.”

The outlet went on to allege that Jack, who even released a song titled 'Dua Lipa' on his latest album 'Come Home the Kids Miss You', met with the 'Levitating' songstress on Friday, having flown to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance before being spotted going for lunch the next day.