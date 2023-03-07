End of the road for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’s Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba Broly?

Reality TV star Mpho ‘Wa Badimo’ Mvundla is seeing flames in her relationship with Themba Mabaso. The former Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 contestants started dating after leaving the BB House, where Mpho won R2 million, and Mabaso took the second-runner-up spot.

After winning BB Mzansi, everyone rooted for Mvundla and thought she would be the biggest thing in South Africa. Instead, she’s living under Mabaso’s shadow, who started a music career and has a reality show called “Themba My Inked World” - to which Mvundla is a supporting cast. After revealing that she is pregnant with Mabaso’s child, who has two children from his previous relationship, Mvundla's fans thought they would see a happily-ever-after since Mabaso had intentions of marrying her. But things took a wild turn when Mvundla aired her partner’s dirty laundry. Taking to her Instagram page, which has since been deleted, Mvundla spoke about how Mabaso lacks boundaries by allowing his ex to disrespect their relationship.

She did a YouTube video addressing Mabaso’s ex, who called their relationship “umjolo wama catalogue,” about constantly mentioning her name in arguments. Haters this is for you . The last part will forever end me . My fav ke sana😭😭❤️#MphoWabadimo pic.twitter.com/KcJ1K1NUXr — Roli_nhlanhla🤍 (@Rolinhlanhla3) February 5, 2023 And while we were still trying to process that, she came guns blazing, saying that Mabaso liked spending time with his friends instead of working on mending their crippling relationship since they had a baby on the way. Mvundla has one child besides the one she’s carrying. That’s not all. Before deleting her Instagram, Mvundla posted a picture of black plastic bags, believed to be carrying Mabaso’s belongings, with Beyoncé’s irreplaceable playing in the background.

This is really paining me. No woman should be going through this, even worse in her condition. Yooh kub’hlungu. 💔 #MphoWaBadimo #ThembaMyInkedWorld pic.twitter.com/Pqe8OGV2kD — Enhle 🎓📚 (@Enhle_mbalss) March 4, 2023 According to Zimoja Lezinto, Mabaso only found out that Mvundla had kicked her out of their apartment through social media. It is reported that Mvundla kicked her out because Mabaso went to have a hand operation at the hospital and didn’t inform Mvundla, she only found out through social media. “The operation cost me R80 000, and the hospital stay was R15 000. I didn’t want to stress Mpho, she is pregnant already, and you know how stressful pregnancy can be. So, I left without telling her,” Mabaso told the publication. The tattoo artist revealed that he was not willing to let their relationship go. He will fight for Mvundla. Meanwhile, Tweeps think that Mvundla is better off without him. Below are some of the reactions.