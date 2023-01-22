‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars Mpho and Themba get married in ‘The Black Door’

“The Black Door” on e.tv will be having yet another celebrity visit and, this time, it’s the famous duo, Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba Broly Spark. Viewers of “The Black Door” have become accustomed to the show being graced by celebrity guests - Zodwa Wa Bantu was quite a memorable moment!

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpho and Themba gained fame after their time on “Big Brother Mzansi”, the couple have become very loved by their fans since their time on the popular show. Mpho won the show, while Themba was the reality show’s third runner-up. The “Big Brother Mzansi” couple is already rumoured to have had a secret wedding in real life, sometime last December.

On Friday’s episode of “The Black Door”, the popular couple had a wedding on the raunchy drama. “The Black Door” has just returned from a production break after viewers requested that the show be placed on pause to accommodate families staying up late during the festive season. Since the show resumed on Monday, January 9, the story continued with recent festive activities, including a Christmas and New Year’s Eve Party.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpho and Themba’s wedding will certainly not be without any drama, as the synopsis teases. “It’s New Year’s Eve at “The Black Door” and Romeo has invited Mpho (as Pearl) and Themba, appearing as Zola. The two guests then decide to tie the knot at the club. But, there will be drama between the couple and Slay Queen is involved,” read a media release. Slay Queen, portrayed by the gorgeous Thabisile Zikhali, will be bringing the heat to the episode and the big question is will she have sex with Themba on the show?

Story continues below Advertisement