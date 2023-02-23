Fans recall AKA and DJ Zinhle’s tumultuous relationship: ‘She still respected him till death’

Fans have been reminiscing about the past interactions between AKA and his former partner, DJ Zinhle, following Zinhle’s emotional tribute to AKA after his sudden death. Despite the tumultuous relationship between the couple, Zinhle’s note showcased the depth of her respect and admiration for AKA.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tribute note has triggered a flood of memories among fans who remember AKA’s past behaviour towards Zinhle. An emotional DJ Zinhle wiping her tears at yesterday's #AKAmemorial at the Sandton Convention centre. Bongz was not at the memorial. The whole Forbes family, Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle were wearing "Long Live Supa Mega" shirts yesterday. The #AKAFuneral is this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HwcMvFBry6 — Toko Masemola (@TokoMasemola) February 18, 2023

Twitter users have been recalling how AKA would insult and demean Zinhle on the platform. Some users have shared screen shots of the abusive messages, including one where AKA questioned why Zinhle was always posting pictures with his mother.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Despite the negativity, Zinhle remained respectful towards AKA, even when they were not together. Fans have praised her for being a strong and resilient woman who did not allow AKA’s behaviour to break her spirit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her tribute note to AKA has confirmed this view and has shown that she had no hard feelings towards him, despite their rocky history. Zinhle’s strength and resilience have been evident throughout her career. She has remained one of the most successful female DJs in South Africa and has inspired many young women to pursue their dreams.

She has been vocal about her struggles with balancing her career and motherhood and has been a role model for working mothers.

The outpouring of love and support for Zinhle is a testament to her character and the impact she has had on people’s lives. Despite the challenges she faced in her relationship with AKA, she has emerged as a respected and admired figure, and her resilience and strength inspires her fans. Here are some of the remarks from fans on Twitter:

“Zinhle really is a good woman. Better than most even cause the things that man used to say about her on this very app??? Scary,” one Twitter user @Nikiwemchunu said. I wish Dj Zinhle could express and mourn openly however and whenever she wants. She didn’t have to include Bongani or Nadia to fabricate her true feelings for Aka in disguise. Like girl, stand up. We all knew you loved Aka unconditionally. Keep posting Aka! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lf6KEpJzbB — Thuliii (@Mbiiini) February 14, 2023