Forget texting, billionaire Rupert Murdoch ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with brief email

Rupert Murdoch ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with a brief email, it has been claimed.
The 92-year-old media mogul split from his fourth wife last summer, six years after they tied the knot, and left the Texan supermodel “blindsided” when she received the message out of the blue last June while waiting to meet her him at their home in Oxfordshire.
According to Vanity Fair magazine, Hall checked her phone and found an abrupt email which read: “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage.
“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do… My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”
Tom Cashin, a close friend of the 66-year-old model, said she was left “devastated, mad, and humiliated” by what had happened. The outlet claimed Hall told friends she had made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck and burnt it on a grill.
The model told friends she was stunned by the divorce.
She confided: “Rupert and I never fought.”
There had been some disagreements over the billionaire’s anti-abortion views and friction with his children over Hall rules about masking and testing before they saw their father but the blonde beauty never felt Murdoch treated them as major issues.
The former couple’s divorce was finalised last August. Hall was reportedly barred from giving story ideas to the writers of “Succession”, which is believed to be loosely based on the Murdoch family, as part of her settlement agreement.
Upon moving into the Oxfordshire abode she was given in the divorce, Hall was said to have found security cameras were still sending live footage to the Fox headquarters in New York. Her former partner, Sir Mick Jagger, sent his security consultant to disconnect them. Hall has Elizabeth, 39, James, 37, Georgia, 31, and Gabriel, 25, with Jagger.
And when she moved out of the couple's house in Bel Air, California, Hall was given just 30 days to remove her belongings and was made to show receipts to prove items belonged to her as security guards watched her and her children pack her things.