Forget texting, billionaire Rupert Murdoch ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with brief email

Rupert Murdoch ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with a brief email, it has been claimed. The 92-year-old media mogul split from his fourth wife last summer, six years after they tied the knot, and left the Texan supermodel “blindsided” when she received the message out of the blue last June while waiting to meet her him at their home in Oxfordshire.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Hall checked her phone and found an abrupt email which read: “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do… My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.” Tom Cashin, a close friend of the 66-year-old model, said she was left “devastated, mad, and humiliated” by what had happened. The outlet claimed Hall told friends she had made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck and burnt it on a grill.

The model told friends she was stunned by the divorce. She confided: “Rupert and I never fought.” There had been some disagreements over the billionaire’s anti-abortion views and friction with his children over Hall rules about masking and testing before they saw their father but the blonde beauty never felt Murdoch treated them as major issues.