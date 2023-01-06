Gabrielle Union ‘felt entitled’ to cheat on first husband Chris Howard

The 50-year-old actress said her marriage to the ex-NFL player – whom she wed in 2001 but split from in 2005 – was “dysfunctional from day one” and was desperate for “validation” from other men during the troubled relationship.

She told Dax Shepard on his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast about seeing other men while married to the 47-year-old sportsman: “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.

“A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well… in hindsight, yes, I absolutely needed something from them (other men) that I was not providing for myself, and neither was my marriage, but I think I provided something for them too.

“Guys can be just as big as groupies – if not more – than women, so it was a trade off… we were both c***** people going through s*** and clearly not going to enough therapy.”