Gabrielle Union: ‘My first marriage was dysfunctional from day one’

Gabrielle Union says her first marriage was "dysfunctional" from the very start. The 50-year-old actress initially tied the knot with NFL player Chris Howard, 47, in 2001 but they split in 2005 and she has now admitted that neither of them felt that their marriage should "get in the way" of them dating other people and so they both felt "entitled" to be unfaithful to one another.

Speaking on 'The Armchair Expert' podcast, she told host Dax Shepard: "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating. A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well. Whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought," she recalled. "It was just dysfunctional from day one!"