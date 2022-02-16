Have you seen Mrs Jones? Minnie Dlamini goes back to her maiden name on social media

When in the public eye, fans notice each and every move made by their favs on social media, from who they follow or unfollow, which picture they like, and more. Celebrities usually use official statements to announce breaking news in their lives. However, some use subtle ways.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini may have announced that she and her husband, Quinton Jones, are headed for a divorce via a statement. But many think that she made subtle moves that suggested that she had moved on with her life way before the official announcement. One of the biggest give-aways, according to social media sleuths, was the change to Minnie Dlamini instead of Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Another subtle hint that fans took note of was her deleting some of Quinton’s pictures.

The couple who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding, which was broadcast in a 3-part-series in 2017, would have been married for five years this year. They have a son together, whom Minnie gave birth to in 2020. Minnie also previously spoke about the challenges of marriage. Last year when celebrating their four-year anniversary, Minnie admitted that marriage is not always easy, and the couple had sometimes wanted to call it quits, but she was grateful for the journey. “Happy anniversary to us. I can’t believe it's been four years already. Wow, time flies! Marriage is not easy, and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other. Love you, Baba kaNetha,” Minnie wrote, alongside a picture of the couple on their wedding day.”

The post has now been deleted. While we may not know when they separated, the public admission of trouble in paradise seems to have been a hint for some of what we now know for sure. Shortly after her marriage, when asked by Times Live about the best advice you received when getting married? Minnie replied, "Marriage is not easy, you have to choose each other everyday."