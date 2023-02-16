Healing through intimacy

Dr Chandni Tugnait A powerful tool in the search for healing is intimacy.

A profoundly healing process starts when two people welcome meaningful moments of connection and open themselves to one another. As we learn from the past and go forward with greater resilience, this opens up space for basic healing and growth. Intimacy can exist in contexts other than romantic partnerships and doesn't necessarily appear the same.

We can discover a method to re-establish equilibrium in body and soul through the intimacy of attentive talks with friends or loved ones, or even through creative expressions like painting or music. To establish an unwavering love for oneself, we must first seek out an authentic, close relationship. Because of a lack of self-acceptance, we frequently limit our ability to connect intimately with those around us and even struggle in our relationships. Accepting everything about ourselves, flaws and strengths included, makes room for meaningful friendships to develop.

To start and sustain a good relationship, connect attentively with your spouse. This can ease tension, enhance communication, and increase emotional closeness. Relationships are complicated enough, but intimate connection can enhance your connection. Picture: Good Faces Agency/Unsplash Here are some strategies for connecting mindfully with your partner: Make time for each other every day

Set aside specific times to connect with your partner in meaningful ways. Talk about what's on your mind and do activities that bring you closer, such as taking a walk or playing a game together.

Practice active listening When communicating with your partner, you must be fully present and listen without interruption or judgement. Being mindful of how you listen and respond to what they say will help create a safe space for openness and honesty. Express yourself

Respectfully express your thoughts, feelings, and needs without fear. It's important to be vulnerable to create an atmosphere of trust and understanding between you and your partner. Recognise that differences can bring growth Instead of seeing your differences as problems, try to appreciate them as potential opportunities for growth and connection. Embrace each other's perspectives so that you can learn from one another.

Connect through touch Physical contact is a powerful way to communicate love and affection in a relationship. Intimacy is not sex. Intentionally spending time cuddling or giving massages can help deepen your connection with your partner on an emotional level. Experiment with different types of touch to see what feels most comforting and intimate for you.