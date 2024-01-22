Her face card never declines, but Chrissy Teigen thought her bank card would during boujee date with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen was "terrified" her card would be declined during one of her early dates with John Legend. The couple started dating in 2006 after meeting while filming the music video for his song 'Stereo' and Teigen did her best to impress the singer by taking him out for dinner at a swanky restaurant in New York City but she was left on the edge of her seat when she saw the price list.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen explained: "I took John [Legend] to Jean-Georges [restaurant] when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58 (about R1,000). "I was just blown away when it came out. It came out on a little dish and had little salts and everything ... My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline." Teigen decided to solve the problem by going to a cash point and withdrawing enough money to pay for the meal.

She added: "I ended up going to the bank and getting cash because I was so, so scared that it would decline, so I ended up getting out like $800 cash. "Our meal there was beautiful and wonderful, but the fear that went into having it … oh my God, I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life. It was terrifying."

The couple married in 2013 and had four children together, but Teigen recently revealed the couple seem to have failed to pass on their love of fine food to their five-year-old Miles because he has never eaten a vegetable. Teigen told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: "[Daughter] Luna is the best eater. Luna's amazing. She eats salads, vegetables. Miles has still not had a vegetable. Never.