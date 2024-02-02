How to spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day on a tight budget

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and by now all the romantics out there are probably trying to figure out what to do on the day and what to buy their significant other. Wherever you go these days you’ll see Valentine’s Day merchandise.

From the chocolates to the teddies everything is pink, red and white. You might be tempted to buy into the hype around the day, but there are other ways to spoil the person you love. There’s no need to spend a fortune, either. We’re all trying to save wherever we can, so the last thing you want to do is spend money unnecessarily on just one day.

Here are ways you can make your loved one feel special on Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank. Write it out One of the simplest most heartfelt ways to express your love on Valentine's Day is by writing notes. You don’t even need to buy a fancy card. You can leave little messages around the house, slip a note into their wallet or bag, or even write a heartfelt letter expressing your feelings.

This personalised touch will mean more than any expensive gift. Write your loved one notes. Picture: Pixabay / Pexels Cook a romantic dinner Going out for dinner on Valentine’s Day is not only costly, but most times unpleasant because restaurants are always full on the day. So instead of going out to an expensive restaurant, why not cook a romantic dinner at home?

You can prepare your partner’s favourite meal, set the table with candles and flowers, put on some slow tunes and enjoy a cosy evening together. This intimate setting will undoubtedly create a special and memorable Valentine's Day. Plan a picnic This time of the year the weather is perfect for picnics.

Pack some home-made sandwiches, snacks, and a bottle of wine, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon together. This simple and low-cost date idea can be just as romantic as a fancy dinner out. If you time it just right, you could include a beautiful sunset to end the day. This time of the year is perfect for picnics. Picture: Leah Kelley / Pexels Watch a romantic movie at home Instead of going to the cinema, snuggle up on the couch and watch a romantic movie together at home.