National Chocolate Cake Day: What goes well with chocolate cake?

January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day, a day that celebrates the cake most people favour. The history of cake dates back to ancient times, and the first cakes are thought to have been made in Ancient Greece and Egypt. These first cakes were rather heavy and flat and were eaten at the end of a meal with nuts and honey.

Nowadays, this type of cake has evolved into baklava, a traditional Greek dessert and a must-try for any fan of sweet stickiness. In later years, the ancient Romans also created their own version of this sweet treat, which was rather creamy and rich. However, as in many cultures around the world, this cake was often reserved for the gods and was offered to them at their temples as a sign of respect, love and reverence.

Today cakes are everywhere – the centrepiece at weddings and birthdays, the star attraction at tea parties, and a religious symbol in many countries around the world during holidays and celebrations. Whether chocolate or carrot, cheesecake or red velvet, pretty much everyone enjoys a slice of cake. But when it comes to indulging in a decadent treat like chocolate cake, finding the perfect pairing can take your dessert experience to new heights. It doesn’t matter if you are serving it for a special occasion or simply enjoying a sweet afternoon treat, the right accompaniments can elevate the flavours and textures of this beloved dessert.

In this article, we will explore some of the foods that go well with chocolate cake, from classic combinations to unexpected flavour enhancements. A glass of fresh orange juice goes perfectly with chocolate cake – and it’s healthy too. Picture: Pexels Fresh orange juice A glass of fresh orange juice with chocolate cake makes an excellent pairing and is healthy too.

Orange is known to be a great source of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system. Its juice is refreshing and a perfect drink to kick off the day. We recommend having fresh orange juice, not the one you find in a grocery store. Go back to basics and pair your chocolate cake with a tall glass of cold milk. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May Milk Chocolate cake with a tall glass of milk is a traditional pairing. Milk is available as full-cream (with the highest fat content), low-fat and non-fat, all good with chocolate cake.

Stir a little chocolate syrup into your milk; chocolate cake is delicious with chocolate milk. This combination is a great choice for children and adults. Red wine and chocolate cake? Don’t knock it till you try it. Picture: Pexels/Grape Things Red wine Red wine and chocolate cake seems like a weird combo but behold your judgment until you taste it. Divine would be the perfect word to describe this pairing.