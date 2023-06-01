‘I caught my wife and dad cheating via the baby monitor – and now they’re having twins’

Declan Fuller from South Wales found out in the most dramatic way that his wife Stephanie had allegedly been having an affair with his father. Like something from a B-rated movie, the funeral worker said he became suspicious when his dad Darren moved in with the couple and their infant daughter last September.

According to the Daily Mail, Fuller used his phone to check on the baby monitor which gave him a full view of his dad’s bedroom door. And that’s when he saw Darren, 44, and Stephanie going into his room. Stephanie’s explanation? “We were watching ‘The Simpsons’ on TV,” she told her husband.

But he couldn’t get over the fact that his wife and father were in the same room for a very long time. Not believing his wife’s story, Fuller dumped her. “It's not normal. I feel betrayed, but I'm better off without the two of them,” he told the Daily Mail.

In response to the accusations, Stephanie told The Sun, “I did not cheat on Declan. We got together a week or so after he left me.” To make matters worse between the estranged pair, Stephanie and Darren are living just a few kilometres from Fuller and are expecting twins.

So, here’s where it gets confusing… Stephanie’s twins will be Fuller’s half-siblings – and their daughter Willow will be their half-sister and their niece.