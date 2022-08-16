‘I didn’t react the right way to my husband's cheating prank and now our marriage isn’t the same’

Infidelity can be the worst kind of betrayal. Trust is broken and often times, there’s no way of turning back. One woman says her husband’s cheating ‘prank’ backfired and now their marriage has hit a rocky patch.

Sharing her story on Reddit, @LLostInDespair explained how she found messages from an “Eve” on her husband’s iPad when he went to the gym. “While I was loading the dishwasher he got a text and a picture of a naked female torso and ‘you miss this?’” she wrote. The couple who had been married for two years, have two young children.

“Against my better judgment I started looking and there was this full conversation for over a week. He was cheating on me with this Eve,” she added. Obviously distraught and hurt, she went for a walk to clear her head. When she later returned, her first priority were her children, and instead of confronting her husband about the “affair,” she came up with a co-parenting plan.

“I told him that we obviously can’t stay married but that I needed to know how we’re going to do this with the least damage possible to the children,” she explained. It’s then that he told her it was all an elaborate prank, and her reaction was not what he expected. WATCH: Groom shows video of bride cheating to wedding guests

“It took me a few moments to get it but then I started crying. My husband was livid at the way I handled the prank. He was disappointed that I didn’t care enough.”

@LLostInDespair’s post received so much attention that she added an edit clarifying her situation. With 5.6K comments and 97% upvote, many took issue with her husband’s complete disregard for her feelings. “This is literally the stupidest husband in the world. What a complete idiot- and an assh*le. He ENJOYED seeing his wife upset. I would exit this relationship very quickly,” advised a Redditor.