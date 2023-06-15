Kanye West feels new wife Bianca Censori ‘truly gets him’

Kanye West thinks Bianca Censori "truly gets him". The 46-year-old rap star reportedly married Censori, 28, earlier this year, and he's loving life with the brunette beauty.

A source told Us Weekly: "Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is." Censori has served as the architectural designer for YEEZY since 2020, and West thinks they work really well together. The insider shared: "Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects.

"He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever."

By contrast, Kim Kardashian - West’s ex-wife - recently slammed the rap star. The 42-year-old beauty - who was married to West between 2014 and 2022 - accused him of betraying her trust by sharing their private conversations on social media. Speaking to her mom Kris Jenner, Kardashian - who dated comedian Pete Davidson following her split from West - said on 'The Kardashians': "Even through all of the craziness - of everything that Kanye says about us - I never comment. I never post.